Posted: Jan 09, 2026 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will convene Monday morning for what appears to be a standard meeting.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will receive several monthly reports from various county agencies. The commissioners will also acknowledge two items from the county treasurer’s office.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.