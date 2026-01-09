Posted: Jan 09, 2026 4:05 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 4:05 AM

Tom Davis / Matt Jordan

Caney Police Department announces a change to what information will be shared on social media. Police Chief Ike Dye says the department will no longer post arrest information or mugshots on its official Facebook page.

The decision follows recent questions and public feedback regarding the posting of arrest records online. Chief Dye says the ongoing debate over social media posts was becoming a distraction from the department’s primary mission.

According to the department, the focus will remain on proactive policing, reducing crime, and addressing issues that directly improve public safety and quality of life in the community. Caney PD says its Facebook page will remain active and will continue to be used for official press releases, public safety alerts and community updates.