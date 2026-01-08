Posted: Jan 08, 2026 7:20 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 7:20 PM

Chase Almy

Construction on the Sunset Boulevard bridge over Butler Creek is set to begin Monday, January 12, as Bright Lighting Construction starts a full bridge replacement project. The work will require the closure of Sunset Boulevard for the duration of construction, which is expected to be completed by July. Message boards are already in place to alert drivers, with detour signage to be installed ahead of the closure directing traffic along Virginia Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time while the project is underway. The $2.1 million project is funded through a combination of $1.2 million in sales tax funds and $814,369 from the 2020 General Obligation Bond.

The project includes construction of a new bridge deck and guardrail improvements. Plans also call for a parallel pedestrian bridge over Butler Creek as part of the Pathfinder Parkway, though rising construction costs delayed that portion of the work. The City has secured a $300,000 Recreational Trails Program grant in 2025 for the pedestrian bridge, with the earliest possible construction start set for summer 2026.