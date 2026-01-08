News
City Plans Informational Meetings for Feb. 10 Bond Election
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville residents will have several opportunities in January and early February to learn more about three funding measures that will appear on the Feb. 10 ballot.
The city will host a series of informal election presentations designed to give voters clear, accessible information and answer questions about the proposals.
City staff will hold evening meetings on Jan. 13, Jan. 27, and Feb. 3 at the Bartlesville Public Library. Each session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A on the second floor of the library, 600 S. Johnstone Ave.
The meetings are open to everyone, and additional presentations are being scheduled with civic groups, employers and community organizations.
