Nowata County News
Posted: Jan 08, 2026 3:27 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 3:27 PM
Nowata High School Holding ACT Parent Meeting
Brian McSweeney
Nowata High School is holding a meeting on Wednesday to help parents better understand their student's ACT scores.
This school year, Nowata High School offered the Pre-ACT and the ACT to students in grades 9-11.
Wednesday's meeting will be broken down into two sessions. The first session will start at 3 p.m. with the second session at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at Nowata High School.
