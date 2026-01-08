Posted: Jan 08, 2026 2:59 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 3:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Blair Ellis is stepping aside as executive director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation after nearly nine years of service.

Ellis became the foundation’s first full-time executive director in 2017, following two years of service on the board. Her role was created as the district sought greater support for expanding programs, including a major investment to grow STEM education from pre-K through 12th grade.

During her tenure, the foundation significantly increased its impact and visibility in the community. Programs launched under Ellis’ leadership include Bruins on the Run, which grew from 30 students to more than 130 participants, and Bruin Vision, which helps provide eye care and glasses for students in need

Ellis says one of the foundation’s greatest strengths is Bartlesville’s strong community support for public education , especially as state funding continues to fall short.

Her final day is expected to be Jan. 30, as the foundation interviews candidates for the position. Ellis says she will remain involved with Bartlesville Public Schools as a parent and community supporter.