Posted: Jan 08, 2026 10:15 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Throughout Doenges Toyota's 57th-anniversary event, which started around December 2025, Doenges Toyota donated a portion of each vehicle sale to local nonprofits and let the customer choose which organization to support. The nonprofit with the most votes receive an additional $5,000 or more.

Appearing on DOENGES TOYOTA's CAR TALK on KWON Radio on Thursday, Brad Doenges of Doenges Toyota announced that Hopestone Cancer Support Center was winner. Joining Brad on the program was Hopestone Cancer Support Center's Executive Director Debbie Halpin to receive the award.