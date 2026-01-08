Posted: Jan 08, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2026 10:09 AM

Tom Davis

Adam Pugh, Republican candidate for State Superintendent, was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday.

Pugh said, "I’m running to ensure every student has access to quality teachers, safe schools, and opportunities to thrive — without the distractions that have plagued our state education department."

As Senate Education Chairman, Adam Pugh championed reforms that address the challenges facing our schools. In our interview on KWON RADION, Pughs said he’ll do the same as State Superintendent of Public Instruction by delivering for parents, students, and teachers. "No drama, only solutions. Practical, student-focused education reform is within our reach," said Pugh.

Pugh talked about hiring & retaining great teachers saying, "It’s time to end the teacher shortage. I supports raising minimum salaries for teachers and creating scholarships for education students."

Pugh believes that students deserve flexible, individualized learning and programs that prepare them for the workforce. Pugh added, "Engaged families are vital to educational success. I am committed to providing educational options for every family and has been a strong advocate for school choice. In the State Senate, I played a key role in initiatives like open-transfer and the Parental Choice Tax Credit, which help families find the best educational fit for their children."