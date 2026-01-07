News
Education
Posted: Jan 07, 2026 3:34 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 3:37 PM
Nowata Public Schools to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremonies on Bond Projects
Nathan Thompson
Nowata Public Schools will be holding two groundbreaking ceremonies next week for new facilities approved by voters.
The school district will hold a groundbreaking for the new baseball and softball practice facilities and dressing rooms at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 and another ceremony for the new agricultural education barn at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16.
The projects are part of a $16.7 million bond passed by voters last year.
« Back to News