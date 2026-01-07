Posted: Jan 07, 2026 3:34 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 3:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

Nowata Public Schools will be holding two groundbreaking ceremonies next week for new facilities approved by voters.

The school district will hold a groundbreaking for the new baseball and softball practice facilities and dressing rooms at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 and another ceremony for the new agricultural education barn at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16.