Posted: Jan 07, 2026 2:40 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was arrested and charged on Tuesday after a Dewey police officer observed a male subject speeding and attempting to elude.

Dewey police allege 19-year-old Atlas Williams approach speeds to approximately 100 miles per hour northbound on Highway 75, made an abrupt turn east on County Road 1300 at which time officers ordered Williams to get out of the vehicle.

Officers say Williams initially failed to comply with the orders given by the officers, but eventually exited the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, Williams allegedly shouted for police to shoot and kill him.

While being transported to the Washington County Detention Center, Williams continued to state he wanted the officer to kill him.

During an initial court appearance Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney James Pfeffer requested a $75,000 bond, citing Williams was a danger to himself. Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw concurred. Williams will appear in court on Friday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.