Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Development Authority Board of Directors and staff are inviting the community to a retirement celebration for former BDA President David Wood on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at McGraw Realtors, 124 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.