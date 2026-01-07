News
Posted: Jan 07, 2026 10:16 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 10:19 AM
Uncork Your Support for Bartlesville Young Scholars
Tom Davis
Get your Tickets for this year's Uncork Your Support: The French Tour set for February 28, from 6:30 - 9 p.m. at St. John Church-Father Lynch Hall at715 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville to benefit Bartlesville Young Scholars.
Appearing on KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Young Scholars Executive Director Dionna Cameron said,"We've had a chance to sample the food from Melody's. It is out of this world. You get four courses, four different wines and four different foods that pair with those wines from France." She added, "And we do a silent auction. We also offer a VIP, so you can come early for a fifth wine and a fifth food pairing."
Tickets Prices: $100.00 - $125.00 at https://www.bartlesvillescholars.org/
Bartlesville Young Scholars is now accepting student applications at https://www.bartlesvillescholars.org/students
Bartlesville Young Scholars is also in need of mentors https://www.bartlesvillescholars.org/mentors
About Bartlesville Young Scholars
With the mission of "Mentoring and empowering students to earn a college degree," The Bartlesville Young Scholars, through their unique partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma-Bartlesville, students are matched with a mentor who works with the student and joins us in our programs and trainings.
After completing the first phase, students are granted a scholarship of up to $8,000/year to an Oklahoma University through one or more of their seven scholarship sources. Bartlesville Young Scholars supports and encourages students to pursue a college degree every step of the way.
