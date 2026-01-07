Posted: Jan 07, 2026 9:37 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2026 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the January Federal Grand Jury 2025-A indictment of Jacob Robin Gilmartin for Child Abuse in Indian Country.

Gilmartin, 32, of Skiatook and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with maliciously injuring, torturing, and maiming a minor child by throwing a knife at him and striking him.