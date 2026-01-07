News
Skiatook Man Charged After Thowing a Knife at a Child and Striking Him
United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the January Federal Grand Jury 2025-A indictment of Jacob Robin Gilmartin for Child Abuse in Indian Country.
Gilmartin, 32, of Skiatook and a member of the Cherokee Nation, is charged with maliciously injuring, torturing, and maiming a minor child by throwing a knife at him and striking him.
The FBI and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate Brandon is prosecuting the case.
