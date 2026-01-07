Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jan 07, 2026

DHS: Help With Your Heating Bills

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Human Services is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps eligible families with winter heating costs.

This federally funded program helps qualifying households cover the cost of their primary heating source during the winter months. Applications can be submitted online at www.OKDHSlive.org
 
LIHEAP is offered twice each year — once during the winter for heating costs and again in the summer to help with cooling expenses.

