Posted: Jan 06, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 3:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly living too close to a park as a sex offender.

51-year-old Aaron Jackson was charged on Tuesday with sex offender residing within 2,000 feet of a park.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities arrived at a Bartlesville motel on Jan. 4 to speak with Jackson about his offender registration compliance. Jackson allegedly confirmed to authorities that he was living at the motel but had not notified the Bartlesville Police Department nor the sex offender registration office of his move.

The motel Jackson was living in is allegedly located within 2,000 feet of a city-owned park.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Jackson allegedly checked into the room on Dec. 23 under a different name.

Jackson was convicted in Washington County in 2017 with sexual battery.

Jackson will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. He posted a $25,000 bond.