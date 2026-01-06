Posted: Jan 06, 2026 2:12 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation's Wahzhazhe Early Learning Academy in Skiatook has received nationwide recognition. The Academy earned Accreditation+, given only to those early learning programs that exceed the national standards of excellence and demonstrate a commitment to high quality care and education through verified on-site assurance measures.

In a press release, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had the following to say on the recognition they were given from the National Association for the Educators of Young Children:

"This accomplishment sets a powerful standard for what high quality early childhood education can and should look like, and it paves the way for all our of Wahzhazhe Early Learning Academies to pursue this prestigious distinction."

Skiatook's WELA is one of a few early learning programs across the country recognized for foundational excellence and operational integrity in developing a high-quality educational experience.