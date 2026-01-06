Posted: Jan 06, 2026 10:17 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

For more than four decades, The Center has been the home to Bartlesville’s beloved local arts groups and welcomed professional performing artists from all over the world to this world-class performing arts facility.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, The Center's Managing Director Caitlyn Kraemer invited everyone to attend two upcoming musicals this month. First up is Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change' on January 15, 2026 at 7 p.m. followed by The Choir of Man on January 20, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Caitlyn reminded everyone that at The Center, they know that access to live performing arts enriches the lives of patrons and performers, drives growth for our city, and builds lasting connections in our community.

Caitlyn announced that for the first time in their history, The Center is asking you to join them in securing a sustainable future for the arts in Bartlesville. She said that with your support, The Center will continue to sustain programming for this beautiful facility so that generations to come will experience the wonder of attending live events at The Center.