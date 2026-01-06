Posted: Jan 06, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Keep Bartlesville Beautiful (KBB) committee marked the completion of a tree planting project last month at the intersection of Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard.

The partnership with Up with Trees, supported by a $15,000 grant from Phillips 66, included the planting of 23 mature trees earlier this fall and signage for the project was also recently installed. The previous trees in the location were destroyed or damaged following the May 2024 tornado.

Pictured, from left, are City Councilor and KBB Chair Aaron Kirkpatrick, Councilor Larry East, Mayor Jim Curd, Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey, Matt Epperson, Phillips 66 VP of Human Resources, KBB member Amanda Hakola and Jenny Brown, Phillips 66 Public Affairs.

Photo Provided