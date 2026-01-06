Posted: Jan 06, 2026 5:27 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2026 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

The good times will be rolling again in Bartlesville this February when Mardi Gras 2026 arrives.

The 47th annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), 300 SE Adams Blvd. This popular fundraiser for Martha’s Task is $50 per person, which includes hors d’oeurves, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, visit Eventbrite.com, email marthastask@yahoo.com, or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

“We are so excited for Mardi Gras 2026, which promises to be a spectacular evening benefiting Martha’s Task programs,” Executive Director Laura Walton said.

Sponsors for Mardi Gras 2026 include Jim Moore State Farm, Arvest Bank and Danny’s Girls. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available with levels at $250, $500, $1,000 and $5,000.

Ticket sales are going well for Mardi Gras, which carries a dress code ranging from business casual to formal to costume. Masks are always welcome. Expect to find plenty of beads at the event, which also will include an abundance of dancing and the crowning of Mardi Gras royalty.

CG Entertainment will be spinning the tunes this year with Chris Wilson’s Uptown Event Lighting providing an inspired backdrop. Maria Gus is serving as emcee, food by Kimmy Hough and photography by Amanda Stafford who will be capturing all the special moments of the evening.

Bartlesville’s Mardi Gras celebration is a longtime community party that has for several years served as a major fundraiser for nonprofit Martha’s Task. The organization located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue is an economic development program providing sewing instruction, crafts, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low-income women.

For more information about the programs, visit www.marthastask.com. For up-to-date information on Martha’s Task and Mardi Gras 2026, check out Facebook.com, Instagram and X.