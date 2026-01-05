Posted: Jan 05, 2026 6:53 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 6:53 PM

Chase Almy

Keisy Garcia’s journey from Venezuela to Bartlesville is one built on resilience, hope, and a deep love for her culture. As the owner of the newly opened La Arepa Criolla, Garcia is sharing more than traditional Venezuelan cuisine. She is sharing a story shaped by hardship and optimism. Leaving behind a country she says was once prosperous and full of opportunity, Garcia reflects on the years since Nicolás Maduro rose to power as a painful turning point for Venezuela and its people.

Despite the challenges her homeland continues to face, Garcia remains hopeful. She believes Venezuela can one day return to the country it was before the socialist regime took hold, though she acknowledges that recovery will take time. “It won’t happen overnight,” she has shared, noting that rebuilding trust, infrastructure, and economic stability is a long process. Still, she draws strength from seeing Venezuelans around the world preserving their traditions, their work ethic, and their belief in a better future.

Garcia is also deeply grateful for what she sees as America’s role in the region, saying U.S. involvement gives her hope not only for Venezuela, but for all of Latin America. She views those actions as an effort to protect democratic values and regional stability, something she believes benefits both Americans and Latin nations alike. For Garcia, opening La Arepa Criolla in Bartlesville represents both a new beginning and a bridge between cultures, a place where food, freedom, and hope come together, one arepa at a time.