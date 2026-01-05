Posted: Jan 05, 2026 3:00 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 3:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine and stealing a machete.

47-year-old Jason Dufoe was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and larceny of merchandise of a retailer.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to the Bartlesville Walmart on Jan. 4. Security footage allegedly showed Dufoe opening a machete package and placing it in his pants. The footage also allegedly showed Dufoe grabbing a pair of tennis shoes, ripping the tag off of them, and allegedly putting them on his feet.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search of Dufoe, authorities allegedly located 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Dufoe has been previously convicted of possession of CDS.

Dufoe will appear in court again on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. His bond is set at $1,500.