Posted: Jan 05, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Ochelata man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

31-year-old Richard Deyoung II was charged on Monday with aggravated assault and battery.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 1, Deyoung II allegedly entered the residence intoxicated and attacked the victim. The victim was allegedly in a recliner when Deyoung II choked them. Authorities allegedly noticed red markings in the shape of fingerprints around the victim’s neck.

Deyoung II will appear in court again on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. He posted his bond.