Posted: Jan 05, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly breaking six windows.

46-year-old Dustin Young was charged on Monday with two counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Jan. 1, Young allegedly arrived at the victim’s residence and threw a rock through one of the windows of the residence. After breaking the first window with a rock, Young allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and knocked out the remaining windows in the front of the residence. Young allegedly returned to a window that leads to the living room and attempted to crawl inside.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim allegedly stated that each window would cost $200 to replace, bringing the total cost of damage to $1,200.

Young will appear in court again on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.