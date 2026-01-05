Posted: Jan 05, 2026 2:13 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for the first time in 2026. With that comes the restructuring of who sits as chairman and vice-chairman of the board.

District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright had served as chairman in 2026 and district two commissioner Steve Talburt had served as vice-chair. With Talburt absent from Monday's meeting, Cartwright made the following motions.

Both of those motions were approved. The Board also of Osage County Commissioners also signed the use tax resolution for 2026.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Osage County Commissioners is set for next Monday at 10 a.m.