Posted: Jan 05, 2026 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 1:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

A long-planned senior living development in Bartlesville could soon move from paper to pavement.

Dallas-based developer Frank Rees attended the Washington County Commissioners meeting Monday and said the Wellington Hillcrest Village retirement community is finally nearing construction after years of delays tied to the Great Recession and financing challenges. Rees told the commissioners financing conditions have improved, and a bank with a local branch has offered favorable terms

Wellington Hillcrest Village is planned as a full-service senior living community, offering independent living, assisted living and memory care all on one campus. The main building will include 84 independent living apartments and 32 licensed memory care units, along with on-site dining, health care services, exercise facilities, and daily educational and social programs.

The city of Bartlesville previously incentivized the development by establishing a Tax Increment Financing District in 2017 . However, because of the delays, the TIF District has since expired.

Rees says the project is designed to match — or exceed — the quality of large senior developments in Tulsa, b ut at a lower cost for residents, thanks to how the financing is structured.

In addition to the main facility, developers plan to build 30 privately owned homes on the property. Those homes will pay full property taxes but will still have access to the community’s services. Future expansion could add more apartments and additional homes if demand is strong.

The total cost of the main project is estimated at just over $82 million. Rees says construction drawings are already approved by the city. Remaining steps include final financing agreements and setting up a homeowners association.

If everything stays on schedule, Rees says construction could begin as early as April.

The developm ent will be built on a 25-acre site near the Wesleyan School, just off Nowata Road, one of the higher elevations in the city, offering long-distance views to the west and north.