The Poppa Foster Goodtime Band will celebrate the debut release of its first vinyl LP with a special release show on January 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Grey Dog Listening Room. Promoted with the phrase “The revolution will not be digitized,” the event highlights the band’s commitment to analog sound and the renewed appreciation for vinyl as a listening experience.

The band is led by Chris “Poppa” Foster, a prolific Tulsa songwriter known for blending roots-driven grooves with thoughtful, often gritty storytelling. The debut vinyl LP marks a major milestone for the group, capturing the energy of their live performances in a format that emphasizes warmth, authenticity, and musical connection.

Beyond the Poppa Foster Goodtime Band, Foster is also involved in several other projects, including Poppa Foster and The Grits, Dem Shills, and Green Corn Rebellion. Together, these bands reflect his wide-ranging musical influences and strong presence in the regional music scene, making the vinyl release show both a celebration of a new record and of local songwriting culture.