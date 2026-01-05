Posted: Jan 05, 2026 5:26 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2026 5:26 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will hold its regular meeting tonight, Monday, January 5, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dewey City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler. The meeting is open to the public, and city officials say accommodations are available for those needing special assistance by contacting the City Manager’s Office.

Council members are scheduled to approve minutes from the December 15 meeting, review claims, and consider several resolutions amending the Fiscal Year 2025–2026 budget. Items include accepting insurance claim revenue to cover hail damage repairs to a city vehicle, approving a bond fund adjustment tied to a good faith deposit, and considering a large bond-related budget amendment connected to general obligation debt.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on the possible creation of the Tom Mix Trust Authority, along with any new business that may have arisen since the agenda was posted. The meeting will include time for citizen input, allowing Dewey residents to address the council on non-agenda items, followed by comments from the mayor, council, and staff before adjournment.