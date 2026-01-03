Posted: Jan 03, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2026 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

The arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces on Jan. 3, 2026, following military strikes in Caracas, may have created changes for American oil interests.

President Trump said in his Saturday morning press conference that aired on KWON via CBS News, the U.S. plans to send American oil companies back into Venezuela to invest “billions of dollars,” while demanding the return of assets expropriated from firms such as ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips.

Sources: Bartlesville Radio/CBS Radio News/The Guardian