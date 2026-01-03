Posted: Jan 03, 2026 8:21 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2026 8:43 AM

Tom Davis

Customers of the Downtown Bartlesville Post Office were met with a sign on the door Saturday morning stating the doors will be locked and only open during retail hours only.

Representatives from the post office tell Bartlesville Radio that an interior glass door was broken prompting the new temporary change in hours.

The post office apologizes for the inconvenience to customers who want to access their post office boxes during non-retail hours. They hope to have the door fixed as soon as possible so they can resume normal operation.