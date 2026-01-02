Posted: Jan 02, 2026 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 2:43 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on the potential lease of ballfields and hear a business plan presentation for a business plan from Larimey Cox.

The council will also possibly take action on the publication of cemetery mowing and haying bids and a possible change in specs. The board will also review an agreement with IWorQ, a software company, and appoint a member as a representative for the Grand Gateway Economic Development Association.