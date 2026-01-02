Posted: Jan 02, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the board will elect a chairman and vice-chairman for 2026. The board will also consider signing a resolution to set the filing date of those wishing to be on the free fair board from Friday, January 16 to Friday, January 23. The election date would then be on Monday, February 9.

There will be discussion to approve and sign the use tax resolution for 2026.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.