Posted: Jan 02, 2026 1:44 PMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 4:48 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet for the first time in 2026 on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will appoint a chairman and vice-chairman to the board and make an appointment to the Gateway Board of Directors before returning to regular business.

The board will then discuss improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse and possibly vote on a resolution for a proposed mileage reimbursement rate for 2026. The commissioners recently discussed how to properly utilize this rate as it relates to the fringe benefit tax for county employees.

Additionally, the board will review a reimbursement claim from the election board, review a quote from Cintas for a Zoll Plus AED Automatic agreement and possibly vote on a resolution regarding fair board elections. The board will also possibly vote on a resolution for a donation, discuss leave sharing and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.