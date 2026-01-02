Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 1:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening for what appears to be a rather short meeting.

The council will make an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 21 as Philanthropic Educational Organization Day and then move on to the business portion of the meeting, which is all under consent.

Consent means the council can approve or deny all items with a single vote, rather than voting on each individual item. A council member can also pull agenda items for further discussion and individual votes.

Items of note in the consent agenda include a grant and a donation to the Bartlesville Public Library, and a change order increase for the construction of a new hanger at Bartlesville airport.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.