Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:22 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will have their first meeting of 2026 on Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will elect a new chairman and vice chairman prior to moving on to the remainder of the meeting.

The commissioners will then hear a presentation from Frank Rees about a possible commercial development in Bartlesville. Rees is a developer from Dallas.

In 2017, Rees was able to secure a Tax Increment Financing District from the Bartlesville City Council for the development of what was to be called the Wellington Hillcrest Village retirement village. The parcel is located south of Nowata Road near Lincoln Road.

The development failed to proceed and the TIF District expired.

In other business, the commissioners will take several year-beginning action items, including appointments to several regional and state boards. The commissioners will also discuss resignations from the Washington County Free Fair Board.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.