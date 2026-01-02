Posted: Jan 02, 2026 9:08 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 9:08 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is inviting the public to explore the city’s past with a new winter exhibit, “Bartlesville Throughout the Decades: Part One!” Opening January 13, 2026, the exhibit runs through April 10 and offers a visual journey through Bartlesville’s growth, from its frontier beginnings to the rise of industry and innovation that helped shape the community.

Presented in anticipation of America’s 250th birthday in July, the exhibit highlights the creative spirit that has defined Bartlesville across generations. Visitors will move along a timeline that showcases key moments, people, and progress that contributed not only to the city’s development, but also to its place in the broader American story. The exhibit honors the legacy of past creators while encouraging appreciation for the traditions that continue to thrive today.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, 5th Floor, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding weekends and holidays. Admission is free, though donations are welcome, and no reservations are required. For more information, museum staff can be reached at (918) 338-4290 or by email at history@cityofbartlesville.org