Posted: Jan 02, 2026 6:36 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2026 6:36 AM

Chase Almy

The Myrna Hershberger Young Artists Competition returns on January 11, 2026, offering talented high school musicians a chance to shine on a professional stage. The annual concerto and aria competition is open to students living within the designated region, stretching from Ponca City to Vinita, and from Independence, Kansas to Skiatook, Oklahoma. The event continues a long-standing tradition of supporting and celebrating young musical talent in the area.

Participants will perform for a panel of judges, with the top winner or winners earning a $500 cash prize. More importantly, the competition provides a rare opportunity for young artists to take the spotlight as a featured soloist with the Bartlesville Symphony. This experience allows students to perform alongside professional musicians and gain invaluable stage experience.

Winning performers will appear during the Bartlesville Symphony’s March main stage concert at the Bartlesville Community Center. For many students, the competition serves as a stepping stone toward future musical studies and careers, while also highlighting the region’s commitment to arts education and youth development.