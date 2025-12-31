Posted: Dec 31, 2025 3:04 PMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Saturday morning, deputies within the Skiatook Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a defective brake light.

That led to the discovery of Ryan Tyner allegedly having 29.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance in his vehicle, $300 in cash, approximately 12.8 ounces of marijuana and approximately 336 grams of a clear liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine. Tyner also had several items of drug paraphernalia.

Tyner was then arrested on the drug trafficking charges.