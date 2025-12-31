Posted: Dec 31, 2025 9:48 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 9:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in the Bowring area early Tuesday morning.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says they targeted unlocked cars, stole items including purses, wallets and multiple firearms. The sheriff's office believes there could be up to four suspects. The suspect was believed to be driving a light colored 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.