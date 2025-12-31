Posted: Dec 31, 2025 7:04 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 7:04 AM

Chase Almy

Good Time Charlee’s in downtown Pawhuska is ringing in the New Year with a full night of music and celebration on New Year’s Eve. The party opens at 5 p.m., giving guests plenty of time to grab food and drinks before the live entertainment begins at 9 p.m. The venue is located in The Crossing Bell in the heart of downtown, making it a convenient stop for holiday festivities.

Live music will take center stage throughout the evening, featuring performances by Luke Christenson, Lane Cosby, Tanner Brantley, and more. The lineup promises a high-energy mix of local and regional talent, creating a lively atmosphere as the countdown to midnight approaches.

Organizers invite the community to come out, enjoy the music, and celebrate the arrival of the New Year with friends and neighbors. Attendees are reminded to celebrate responsibly and make plans for a safe trip home. Good Time Charlee’s wishes everyone a safe and happy New Year.