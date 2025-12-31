Posted: Dec 31, 2025 6:57 AMUpdated: Dec 31, 2025 6:57 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Pack the Backpack breakfast Saturday, January 3rd 7:00-11:00 AM at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge, 601 NE Washington Blvd.

The funds will benefit The Washington County School Supply Drive, which is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 kids age 6-11, and under 6 eat free.