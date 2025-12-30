Posted: Dec 30, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has named its December employee of the month. Finance Supervisor Alicia Shelton gets the recognition this month after being nominated for her hard work by several fellow co-workers. The City of Bartlesville communications team had this to say of Shelton:

"While we recognize and appreciate Alicia's contributions to the public and our organization in her role with the Accounting and Finance Department, it is her unique ability to communicate a wide array of City issues with the public, particularly via social media that has us sending this nomination to you today."

Shelton's recognition results in eight hours of special vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.