Posted: Dec 30, 2025 1:46 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

38-year-old Mario Galvan was charged on Monday with DUI, and also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Galvan allegedly punched the victim in the face and head in front of an 11-year-old witness. Once authorities arrived, police allegedly located Galvan intoxicated in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Galvan has been previously convicted of felony domestic abuse.