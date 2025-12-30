Posted: Dec 30, 2025 1:26 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 1:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

29-year-old Tomas Rose was charged on Tuesday with possession of a stolen vehicle. Rose also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

According to the Ramona Police Department, on Nov. 24, authorities responded to a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 75 that was frequently coming to a stop. Upon arrival, authorities allegedly observed the vehicle to not have a windshield and Rose’s driver’s license was suspended.

According to the Ramona Police Department, the vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Tulsa County. Authorities allegedly located a Cherokee Nation license plate in the backseat of the vehicle that should have been displayed.

Rose will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.