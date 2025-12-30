Posted: Dec 30, 2025 7:20 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 7:20 AM

Chase Almy

A unique and cozy way to ring in the New Year is planned at Keepsake Candles in Bartlesville with a New Year’s Eve Candle Painting event on December 31. The pajama-friendly celebration runs from 6 to 11 p.m. at Keepsake Candles, located at 263 County Road 3022, offering a relaxed alternative to traditional New Year’s Eve parties.

Participants will paint hard-shell candles while enjoying snacks and beverages in a creative, laid-back atmosphere. The evening is designed for guests who prefer a calm, hands-on experience, complete with time to socialize and create personalized candles before counting down to midnight together.

The cost to attend is $30 per person, and space may be limited. Tickets and additional information are available by calling (918) 766-1216 or visiting keepsakecandlesinc.com.