Posted: Dec 30, 2025 7:06 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2025 7:06 AM

Chase Almy

Tonight is the final chance for families to experience the magic of Bartlesville’s beloved Fantasy Land of Lights at Johnstone Park. The drive-through holiday display is open from 6 to 10 p.m. and wraps up its 2025 season on December 30. Visitors can enjoy classic seasonal scenes and sparkling light displays while making one last holiday memory before the lights go dark for the year.

Fantasy Land of Lights is a nonprofit project presented by the Rotary Bartlesville Daybreak Club and continues to celebrate both the holidays and local heritage. Among the most popular attractions is Bartles Mill, a tribute to one of Bartlesville’s original landmarks, featuring a moving water wheel and running stream in a massive 24-foot-tall display. The park also honors local culture with unique scenes such as an Indian chief and Santa flying in a biplane, and guests are welcome to drive through the park as many times as they like.

There is no admission fee to visit Fantasy Land of Lights, but donations are encouraged and support college scholarships for area students through the Rotary scholarship fund. Lights have been glowing in Johnstone Park since 1991, and what began as a tourism project has grown into a treasured community tradition. With new displays added regularly, tonight offers one last opportunity to spot something new and be part of a holiday experience that continues to bring Bartlesville together.