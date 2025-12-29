Posted: Dec 29, 2025 2:15 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 4:45 PM

Ty Loftis

One individual is facing a $250,000 bond and another is in ICE custody after the Hominy Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for having a defective brake light.

Salina Grantham of Sapulpa was the driver of the vehicle and records indicate she has an extensive drug-related history. She gave deputies permission to search the vehicle and deputies found a methamphetamine pipe and several baggies containing a crystal-like substance weighing around 49 grams. Deputies also found digital scales with residue of methamphetamine.

Deputies also learned that the passenger, Edward Mendoza, was illegally in the United States. After being booked into the Osage County Jail, the sheriff's office worked to get Mendoza into ICE custody.

Grantham's bond was set at $250,000 on the charge of trafficking in illegal drugs.