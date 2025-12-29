Posted: Dec 29, 2025 1:13 PMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The findings of a three year audit into Osage County was released on Monday. This comes after the Board of Osage County Commissioners wanted to make sure they were in compliance with the state auditor's office.

District two commissioner Steve Talburt said there were two reportable findings in the audit.

To correct these issues, the Board of Osage County Commissioners have since adopted the personnel policy handbook that ACCO uses and created a committee to adopt policies and procedures that are consistent with Osage County.

Talburt says they just want to make sure they are doing everything correctly.

You can view the entire report on the state auditor's website.