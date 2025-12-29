Posted: Dec 29, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 10:37 AM

Chase Almy

Washington County residents are encouraged to take advantage of a unique opportunity to learn, serve, and grow with the OSU Extension Master Gardener program, beginning January 27, 2026, at Tri County Technology Center. The Washington County Master Gardeners are inviting new participants to join the program, which offers more than 40 hours of engaging, hands-on instruction taught by Oklahoma State University professors in horticulture, entomology, grasses, and trees. Classes meet once a week and are open to anyone with an interest in gardening, from beginners to experienced growers.

Beyond the classroom, Master Gardeners make a visible and meaningful impact throughout the county. Volunteers help grow and donate more than 6,000 pounds of fresh vegetables each year to local food banks in partnership with Bartlesville First Church, provide gardening education at the local Farmers Market, and maintain the plants and trees at the Bartlesville Public Library. Members also take part in the popular annual plant sale each April, offering tomatoes, peppers, herbs, and flowers to the public, and play a role in county fair activities, including judging produce contests that highlight local gardening success.

Participants are asked to give back with 40 hours of volunteer service, a requirement that many find easy and rewarding thanks to the wide range of opportunities available. Washington County Master Gardeners President Don Martin says the program is looking to grow its membership and encourages those who have ever considered improving their gardening skills or getting involved in the community to sign up now. With classes starting soon, organizers say now is the perfect time to become a Master Gardener and help strengthen gardening education and food access across Washington County.