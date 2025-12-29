Posted: Dec 29, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 10:03 AM

Chase Almy

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through The Change is set to bring laughter and music to the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. The production will take place at the Community Center, located at 300 SE Adams Blvd., and promises an evening of comedy, nostalgia and heartfelt moments as the beloved characters return to the stage.

The sequel picks up five years after the original show, reuniting the four fan-favorite women as they set sail on a cruise filled with high-seas hijinks and relatable life moments. The musical offers a humorous and honest look at menopause, friendship and self-discovery, tackling topics such as hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses with wit and warmth. Audiences can also expect a fresh soundtrack featuring parody hits inspired by popular songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Tickets for the performance range from $30 to $60 and are available through the Bartlesville Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can visit bartlesvillecenter.com or contact the box office at 918-337-2787.