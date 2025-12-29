Posted: Dec 29, 2025 9:19 AMUpdated: Dec 29, 2025 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care presents Dinner with Friends on January 8 from 5:30–7:00 PM at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.

Elder Care is kicking off the new year with good food, great company, and live entertainment. Enjoy a delicious meal in a welcoming, social setting designed to bring our community together and start the year on a positive note.